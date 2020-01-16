Badger baiting investigation underway

Ballymoney councillors react to social media storm over council burial fees hike
AN investigation is underway into badger baiting in the area.
Very few details are known at this stage but a post on the PSNI Armagh Facebook page said: "This time yesterday Armagh Neighbourhood teams were responding to reports of badger baiting within our district.
"We have dealt with suspects at the scene and an investigation is currently underway.
"If you have any suspicions about badger baiting then please call us.