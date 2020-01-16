Swann welcomes suspension of nursing strike

HEALTH Minister Robin Swann has warmly welcomed announcements by health unions Unison and RCN suspending industrial action.

The Minister said: “This has been a very difficult time but I believe everyone across the health and social care system can now move forward together.

“This announcements will be welcomed by many – not least by patients and, of course, staff who took industrial action with a very heavy heart.

“I want to again pay a heartfelt tribute to our nurses and other health workers and the great work they do. Only yesterday, we saw figures showing that the number of compliments in our health service far outnumbers the number of complaints.

“This illustrates the great health care that is provided day and daily across Northern Ireland, despite all the serious problems facing the system. I recognise, of course, that there is still a lot of work to be done.”

The Minister added: “My personal thanks go to everyone involved in the intensive discussions on finalising an agreement.

“I also want to place on record my appreciation of the hard work done by Department of Health officials. As I said in the Assembly, this whole situation not only put our health workers in an invidious position but our officials too.

“It needed a Minister and an Executive to secure a resolution, and I am delighted that we have achieved it in our first week.

“The Chief Nursing Officer, Professor Charlotte McArdle, has provided invaluable input on getting this agreement across the line, demonstrating her strong commitment to the profession.”