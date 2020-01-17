Animal lovers raise over £300 for pup with horrific eye injury

Thanks to the generosity of the local community, a Rottweiler pup with an horrific eye injury will be able to have surgery to have the eye removed.

The pup was found injured in the Omagh area and with an owner nowhere to be found, the kind, hard working team at Campsie Vets took her into their care.

Making an appeal on Facebook, the Animal Support Trust page asked fellow animal lovers to raise £250 for her surgery.

And within two hours an amazing £306 had been generated.

"This means that not only is there enough for surgery but there is also now a little extra in the pot for her after care too," the post read.

"Folks you are just amazing, we cannot possibly thank you enough for making this happen."