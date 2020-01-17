Bail refused to taxi driver assault accused

BAIL has been refused to a teenager who has re-appeared back in court charged with attacking a Strabane taxi driver.

Dylan McGrinder (18), of Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills, appeared at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail application following his first appearance in Omagh Court earlier in the week.

He is charged with criminal damage, making off without paying and unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to the man on January 13.

In court, a police detective opposed bail describing the incident as “a horrific and unprovoked attack on a taxi man going about his work”.

After a lengthy hearing, district judge Mark McGarrity refused bail on the grounds of a risk of reoffending but said the decision could be appealed at the High Court.

The case has been listed again next month.

