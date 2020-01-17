Cash and jewellery stolen in house burglary

DETECTIVES are investigating a report of a burglary in the Crockett Park area of Castlederg.



The burglary is believed to have occurred between 6.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 15 with a sum of money and a quantity of jewellery reported stolen.



Detective Inspector Boyd said “We are appealing for witnesses, did you see anyone in the area you didn’t recognise or anything you thought was maybe a little strange.



"Sometimes the littlest thing no matter how insignificant you think it is, can make a difference.



"Anyone with information should contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1590 15/1/20.



"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."