Newry fundraiser earns UK recognition

RENE Faloon from Newry was presented with the ‘UK Fundraising Volunteer of the Year’ award, for her volunteering contributions to Barnardo’s NI.

For over half a decade, Rene has been an exceptional member of the Newry Barnardo’s Helpers Group (BHG) and has tirelessly fundraised for the organisation, whilst helping raise awareness of the vital work they do for children and families across Northern Ireland.

Rene has had a go at all sorts of fundraising over the years, from bake sales and coffee mornings, to caroling on the doorsteps of Newry and coordinating the annual Christmas school choirs at Buttercrane shopping centre.

Rene was recently presented with the Marsh Trust ‘UK Fundraising Volunteer of the Year’ award and said;

“I am delighted to have been chosen for this award, I really wasn’t expecting to win. Fundraising for Barnardo’s has been part of my life for a long time and I have so many fond memories from over the years. Raising money in the current climate can be very difficult but people in Northern Ireland are very generous and I hope to be able to continue for years to come.”

Michele Janes, Head of Barnardo’s NI said;

“We feel very fortunate to have such dedicated volunteers like Rene, who play an important role in our organisation. To dedicate your time to an organisation for over 50 years is a huge commitment and we are thrilled that Rene has been recognised for this with her recent award.”