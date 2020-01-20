Pedal for a purpose fundraising event

LISSUMMON Community is holding a 24 hour health and well-being event for MacMillan Cancer Support.

The fundraising event will take place from 8pm on Friday 31st January 2020 to 8pm on Saturday 1st February 2020 in Lissummon Community Centre.

A 24 hour spinathon is the main attraction alongside a coffee morning hosted by MacMillan Cancer Support from 10am on Saturday 1st February. Other activities included a family 5km walk at 2pm on Saturday 1st February alongside kids circuits sessions, nutrition and well being presentations and exhibtions, yoga and circuits classes taking place over the 24 hours extravaganza ending with refreshments and entertainment.

The idea behind the 24 hour event was compiled by the well-known O’Hagan family from Lissummon. Delighted with the support so far from the local community and beyond, Rose Barron said:

“We lost our mum 7 weeks ago, and experienced first-hand the care, dedication and professionalism of the Macmillan Cancer Support Team.

“We have all seen the posters and ad campaigns for Macmillan, but it’s not until they come through your door, to assist someone you love dearly, that you realize how vital their service is, not only in terms of the medical care to the patient, but the support they give to the family. We will be forever grateful to the Macmillan nurse who attended mum the day she passed away.

“Many families in the Newry and Mourne area, like ourselves, have availed of the services of Macmillan and we felt, as a family that organising this fundraiser we could, in some small way, say thank you, by helping to raise much needed funds for the service in this area. So, anyone who has an hour to spare, and feels like doing a bit of spinning, please contact one of our organisers, or if you just feel like a cup of coffee, a tasty treat, and a bit of craic, please call in to our coffee morning. All donations will be gratefully accepted.

Martha McGrath, Chairperson of Macmillan Cancer Support Newry Fundraising Committee, said ‘On behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support, I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the O’Hagan family for their efforts and dedication to raising vital funds for people living with cancer in Newry and Mourne in memory of their late mother Mena. This money enables Macmillan to provide practical, emotional and financial support to people living with cancer and most importantly to be there when they need us most.”

Eugene O’Hagan added: “We have a fair few of the 24 hour spinning slots already booked up. We commenced with 5 bikes and that has now increased to 10 bikes per hour and we have plenty of slots remaining. I’m calling on to all spinners, walkers, cyclists, health and fitness fanatics, coffee and tea drinkers, families and local businesses to come along and support us to raise some funds for this great charity which will touch all our hearts at some stage in our lives.”

For more information on the event or if you wish to book a spin slot contact Eugene O’Hagan on 07867781171 or Nicola McCamley on 07714163541.