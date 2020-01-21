Fraud Charges

A FORMER Treasurer of a County Antrim GAA Club appeared in court yesterday (Monday) accused of fraud.

Self-employed Patrick Kane, 47, of Ardmoyle Park, Cushendall, who was Treasurer of Ruairi Óg CLG in Cushendall, faced charges of fraud by abuse of his position between September 1, 2009 and May 1, 2016.

He faced three similar charges between February 14, 2012 and December 12, 2015, between March 9, 2012 and July 19, 2013, and between October 17, 2012 and July 26, 2013.

Kane also faced a charge of false accounting between December 5, 2015 and December 8, 2015.

During a brief appearance before North Antrim Magistrates, sitting at Coleraine Courthouse, Kane spoke to confirm that he understood the charges and said he had no objection to the holding of a preliminary enquiry.

The prosecution submitted there was a prima facie case and there were no contrary submissions from the defence.

Kane said he did not wish to say anything in answer to the charges, give evidence, call witnesses or tender any witnesses.

District Judge Peter King, who described the allegations as “very significant,” returned Kane to the Crown Court for arraignment.

Kane, who will appear at Antrim Crown Court on February 18, was released on his own bail of £500.