Green light for Herring Pond development plan

PLANS to build a contemporary apartment block that will overlook the Herring Pond in Portstewart are set to get the go-ahead despite 30 objections.

A petition comprising 66 signatures was also received in an attempt to halt any development at the site which is close to Harbour Hill.

Civic planners are being recommended to approve 15 new homes at Kinora Terrace in the seaside resort. The council's planning committee is due to meet at Cloonavin tomorrow (Wednesday).

*Read more on this story inside this week's Chronicle.