Local residents raise over £700 for Alzheimers charity

THE new decade got off to a flying start following the recent efforts of members of one local neighbourhood who raised over £700 for the Alzheimers Society.

For talented musicians Cheryl and Robin McCay, event organiser Lorraine McGrath and the rest of the dedicated team and residents of Grange Road in Coleraine,it proved to be an afternoon filled with fun, music and laughter.

The caring locals decided to start the New Year with a fundraiser for a cause close to their hearts after a busy festive period.

The event allowed them to shy away from ‘putting on the inches’ over the Christmas period as they stockpiled their goodies and treats for their Alzheimer's Fundraising Event on Friday, January 3, until 6 pm.

