New Peace IV funded book captures 'Placenames and Fieldnames of Culfeightrin'

A NEW book about ‘Placenames and Fieldnames of Culfeightrin’ has been officially launched by members of Carey Historical Society.

The community-led project was supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Museum Services. The initiative was funded by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body, under the theme ‘Understanding Our Area – People and Places’ which forms part of the Council’s £3.8m Local Authority Action Plan.

The book will help to preserve many of the unique names which exist in the area and will serve as an important record for generations to come.

The launch was attended by members of the local community, including those who made valuable contributions to the project by sharing their knowledge and historical information.

After two years of hard work, a range of cross community projects like this new book are nearing completion in many areas of the Borough. The PEACE IV Funding has encouraged increased expression and understanding of our people and places, through museum collections, historic sites and cultural heritage using interpretation, arts and multimedia to create a peace building legacy.

You can read ‘Placenames and Fieldnames of Culfeightrin’ online now by going to www.niarchive.org and a reference copy available is available in Causeway Museum Services Resource Area in Ballymoney Town Hall.