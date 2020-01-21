'Vigilance' needed over hospital's future

A RETIRED Causeway Hospital consultant has called for vigilant oversight of plans to “reconfigure hospital provision” that are front and centre of the deal to restore the Stormont government.

The New Decade, New Approach Deal, published last Thursday, states on the first page a desire to “deliver reforms on health and social care as set out in the Bengoa, Delivering Together and Power to People reports.”

It goes on: “The Executive will reconfigure hospital provision to deliver better patient outcomes, more stable services and sustainable staffing.”

The Bengoa report, published in October 2016, said Northern Ireland's health and social care system required radical transformation to make it fit for the 21st century.

