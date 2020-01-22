Election hots up as party leaders visit Offaly

CAMPAIGNING in the general election hotted up this week as nominations for candidates in Laois-Offaly closed today (Wednesday) at noon.

With Fianna Fail boosted by opinion polls which showed them edging ahead of Fine Gael, Deputy Barry Cowen and Peter Ormond are aiming to win two seats in Offaly.

Meanwhile, the Fine Gael campaign moved into top gear when Taoiseach and party leader Leo Varadkar visited Birr, accompanying Offaly candidate Marcella Corcoran Kennedy TD to Grant Engineering for the opening of a new €14 million facility.