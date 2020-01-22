Local food fans say a very fond farewell to Chinese chef

FANS of Chinese food in Ballymena have been paying tribute to one of the longest serving chefs in the area who has recently retired.

Heung Wong was, for many years, the principal chef at the Go-Sun Restaurant in the town.

And when owner Stanely Sung announced that Heung was going back to China, there was a wave of goodwill from local people.

Stanley said: “Today is a sad day. My chef who had been with me for the last 17 years is retiring and he is going back home, back to China.

“We had been though some hard times and a lot of good times. He never complained, just worked and looked after the restaurant and me. He deserves bhis retirement so much. He always worked so hard and was always in a good mood with everyone.

“To Heung, thank you - we are all going to miss you so much!”

Stanley’s post on social media resonated with dozens of Go-Sun regulars who echoed his sentiments.

Sydena Crabbe described Heung as ‘an amazing chef’ and wished him a long and happy retirement .

And Sam Reid spoke for many when he said: “I’d like to wish Heung all the very best in his retirement and I hope he is as happy as he has made us with all his cooking over the years!”