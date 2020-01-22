Local law firms merge

TWO long-established Ballymena legal firms have merged and will now practice at Anderson Agnew & Co (incorporating T.S. McAllister & Son) at 14 Mill Street in the town.

Managing partner, Joe Donnelly, said the merger came as the result of negotiations carried out towards the end of last year.

He added that William McCurdy and Brendan Maguire of McAllisters are now consultants in the new firm, joining their colleagues Mr. Donnelly - a former President of the Law Society of Northern Ireland - Damien Agnew and Peter Henry.

Mr. McCurdy stated that the merger was a 'good fit' and would benefit the clients of both firms. He predicted that more such mergers of solicitors' practices would take place across Northern Ireland.

Mr. Donnelly said: "The new decade will no doubt bring new challenges in the legal world. My colleagues and myself with our extended staff are committed to providing a high standard of legal expertise and service to our existing and new clients."