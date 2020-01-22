Ballykelly man organises Charity Ball to honour father’s memory

A BALLYKELLY man who is running a charity ball in tribute to his father has appealed to local businesses to help raise funds for three charities that are close to his heart.

Michael Mc Gill is set to host the special event in aid of Marie Curie, Friends of cancer, Belfast and Macmillan cancer which will take place at The White Horse Hotel, Campsie, on October 10.

Michael told the Northern Constitution: “My dad passed away 10 years ago with a brain tumour at the age of 38.

“I knew I wanted to do something for charity so I feel this is the time to do it now.”

Michael continued:

“All the money raised from the Charity Ball and Raffle will help these charities which are very close to my heart.

“The Marie Curie nurses are outstanding - we never could have done it without them so it will be nice to give them something back.

“It will allow Marie curie to provide specialist nursing to more people at home, it will help Macmillan cancer provide support, physically, emotionally and financially to more people and it will help Friends of the cancer centre, Belfast increase their focus on their three key areas that they pride themselves on.

“They are as follows; Patient Care, Patient Comfort and Research and it will allow them to invest further into local cancer services.”

Michael went on to say: “We would like to invite everyone both businesses and members of the public to our event.

“It’s going to be fantastic.

“More details will be released closer to the event and tickets will also be sold closer to the event with the choice of being able to sponsor a table or buy a table between family and friends.”

Michael concluded: “In the mean time please save the date for what is set to be a fantastic night.”

If you wish to donate or sponsor the upcoming Charity Ball event,contact Michael Mc Gill on 07842656775 or email Michael-92@outlook.com.