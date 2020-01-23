Willie raises £3,000 for two worthy charities

ARMAGH fundraiser Willie Nugent has raised £3,000 for two worthy charities through the sale of his Christmas book.

“It all began as a wee story, about a wee dog, that I hoped would raise a wee amount of money for charity,” Willie told the Ulster Gazette.

“I still can’t believe that inside four weeks, 600 books were sold raising £3,000 which has been divided between, ‘The Friends of the Cancer Centre’ at Belfast City Hospital and ‘The Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children’.

Willie would like to thank everyone who bought his book, the following shops in Armagh that sold his books - Armagh Blooms, Killylea Road; Pet World, Thomas Street; Trimprint, English Street; Macaris Newsagents, The Shambles; Raffles, Lower English Street; Mulberry Bistro, Cathedral Road; Curran’s Spar shop, Cathedral Road; Trimprint for doing an excellent printing job and Nugent and Gibney Ltd, Loughgall Road for sponsoring the book which meant every penny raised went to the two mentioned charities.

Finally, Willie would like to say a special ‘Thank You’ to his wee dog Maisie.

“Without her,” said a proud Willie, “the book would never have happened.”