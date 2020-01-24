Serious accident on Garryduff Road - motorists urged to seek alternative route

Garryduff Road remains closed between Burnquarter Road and Station Road due to a serious road accident. WK05KC600

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

POLICE have reported that the Garryduff Road, Dunloy is currently closed due to a serious two vehicle road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place at the Garryduff Road/Burnquarter Road junction and the Garryduff Road/Station Road junction.

Motorists should seek alternative routes.

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Leanne Peacock released a short statement saying: "The road is closed from Station Road junction outside Pappys bakery in Dunloy please avoid. Thoughts with all involved and praying there is no serious injuries."

