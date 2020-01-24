WATCH: Flashback to Armagh's 'Pub With No Beer'

'THE Pub With No Beer', which was located on Armagh's Thomas Street, is one of the hidden gems which can be found in Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive (DFA).

The Archive is a free public access resource containing hundreds of hours of moving image titles, spanning from 1897 to the present day.

With a mass of footage available, a simple search for ‘Armagh’ throws up some fantastic clips. Explore footage from the Crossmaglen Fair in 1990, the kilns of Wade Pottery in Portadown in 1963 and the development of Craigavon town.

Another hidden gem is The Pub with No Beer. How can opening a pub help you resist the temptation of a drink? Journey back to 1980 and meet the Armagh Pioneers to find your answer. Take a comfortable seat and enjoy the sensation of the glass in one hand and cigarette in the other.

With such good conversation and lively music do you notice anything missing? This bar with a difference gives people everything they love about the pub without the temptation of alcohol. Join its founder, Father Rice, to find out why it is pulling such large crowds and hear what the punters think.

The Pub with No Beer was digitised as part of the British Film Institute's Unlocking Film Heritage project and is courtesy of the UTV Archive.

The Digital Film Archive can be accessed from the comfort of your own home at www.digitalfilmarchive.net or via special terminals at DFA partner sites across Northern Ireland - including library branches, museums, art centres and universities.

Northern Ireland Screen also delivers themed presentations based on the content of the Archive to a variety of audiences, including community and reminiscence groups, historical societies and schools. If you are interested in arranging a presentation, please email Ann@northernirelandscreen.co.uk.