Indian adventure for Armagh artist Kathryn

UP and coming visual artist Kathryn Graham is heading on an Indian Journey of discovery.

The Armagh-born creative is one of four NI artists who will be showcasing their talents in India this year as part of a number of international opportunities developed by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to raise the profile of local artists abroad.

Both Kathryn and renowned sculptor and ceramist Eleanor Wheeler will undertake six week residencies at key cultural institutions.

While later this month, award winning poet Stephen Sexton and acclaimed director and Executive Producer of the Lyric Theatre Jimmy Fay, will represent Northern Ireland at the Jaipur Literature Festival, the world’s biggest book festival.

The links developed by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland in partnership with the British Council with key cultural institutions in India provide a valuable platform to promote the culture and creativity of Northern Ireland to international audiences.

Sonya Whitefield, Arts Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “Strengthening international opportunities for artists is one of the Arts Council’s key priorities in 2020 and these exciting ventures in India are just the first in a series of initiatives we will be supporting this year.

“Both the Jaipur Literature Festival and the artists’ residencies will enable our artists to immerse themselves in a very different artistic community and draw inspiration from another culture, as well as promoting their work and showcasing Northern Ireland.

“Our strong connections with India will continue later this year when we will host the second local edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival. At JLF Belfast we’ll once again be encouraging creative exchange between our two nations helping to showcase local artists and the work they do to a global audience.”

Colette Norwood, Arts Manager, British Council Northern Ireland commenting on the opportunity said: “British Council is delighted to continue to offer a series of artist residencies in India, in partnership with the Arts Council.

“The festivals and Indian cultural organisations we are working with provide vital opportunities to celebrate our artists internationally and build connections to work with and welcome artists and arts organisations form India to Northern Ireland in future years too.”