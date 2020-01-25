Seamus Mallon's funeral to take place on Monday

THE funeral of former Deputy First Minister, Seamus Mallon, will take place in Mullaghbrack on Monday.

A funeral notice said that the funeral will leave the family home in Markethill at 11am for Requiem Mass at St James' Church at noon, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.



The former Newry and Armagh MP passed away on Friday, "peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family", the notice said.

"With gratitude for a life so richly lived and to the huge contribution Seamus made to peace in Ireland," it added.

He was the "beloved husband of the late Gertrude and loving father to Orla, father-in-law of Mark, grandfather (Poppy) of Lara and brother of the late Peggy (RIP)."