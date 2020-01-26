Book of condolence to open in memory of Seamus Mallon

A BOOK of condolence in memory of Seamus Mallon is to be opened in Armagh by the Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Mealla Campbell.

The book of condolence will open at 10am on Monday morning at the Palace in Armagh and will also be opened by close of business on Monday in Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre and Banbridge Civic Building.

Lord Mayor Campbell, an SDLP councillor, said, "Seamus Mallon served this community for over three decades as Councillor, MP, MLA and as Deputy First Minister.

"He served everyone with distinction but without favour. He inspired many of us to get involved in public life and set the bar very high for the standards he expected.

"He was respected right across this community and indeed the globe for his work for peace on this island.

"Whilst Seamus went on to hold many offices during a very successful political career his first role was as a Councillor on Armagh District Council. It is only fitting therefore that we open a book of condolence to allow members of the public to pay tribute to one of our most dedicated public servants.

"On behalf of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and the communities we all represent I extend my heartfelt sympathies to his daughter Orla, son-in-law Mark, granddaughter Lara and the entire family circle on the loss of a wonderful family, a great public servant and proud local man.

"May his gentle soul rest in peace.”