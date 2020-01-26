Travel restrictions in place for Mallon funeral

THE PSNI has said motorists should expect traffic disruption tomorrow (Monday) in the Markethill area due to the funeral of Seamus Mallon.

A spokesperson said, "The public is advised to expect traffic disruption from 9:30am until 3pm tomorrow (Monday, 27th January) due to the funeral of Seamus Mallon at St James Church, Markethill, Mullaghbrack.

"A stretch of the Mullaghbrack Road, from Gosford Road to Mullurg Road, will have traffic restrictions in place to facilitate the funeral.

"We would advise anyone attending the funeral to arrive early and to approach St James Church from the Markethill side.

"We thank the public for their co-operation in advance."