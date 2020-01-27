Police concerned for whereabouts of two girls last seen in Bendooragh

POLICE are becoming concerned about the whereabouts of two school girls Makyla Harrison and Leah Hunter.

A police spokesperson said: “Makyla is 14 (y/o) described as slim build, 5ft 5" wearing skinny navy jeans a dark crop top with Adidas trainers. Makyla has Light brown shoulder length hair.

“Leah is 14 (y/o) described as slim build, short, wearing a grey hoodie and black jeans with Pink Nike trainers. Leah has shoulder length blonde hair.

“Both girls are believed to be together in the Ballymoney/Coleraine area and were last sighted at approx 1730 hours on Sunday January 26 in Bendooragh.

“If these girls are sighted or you have any other information in relation to their whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1662 of 26/01/20.”