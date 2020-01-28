£200,000 investment in Pomeroy

VILLAGE renewal works have commenced in Pomeroy, following a significant investment of £200K from the EU Rural Development ‘LEADER’ Programme.

Works at Pomeroy soccer grounds will include resurfacing and the installation of new lighting at the car park, and works at Plunkett’s GAA pitch will include new lighting and a walkway around the pitch, with completion for both scheduled by April 2020. The local community has welcomed the works and look forward to completion.

The project is being delivered by Mid-Ulster Rural Development Partnership on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, with Mid-Ulster District Council providing 25% of the funding.

The Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney said: “I’m delighted to see Pomeroy receive this significant investment and benefit from the village renewal projects, supported by the Council and Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership (Local Action Group).

“The works will see a great enhancement to the recreational offering in this area, with both soccer and GAA pitches receiving new lighting, and further refurbishments benefiting the whole community. I look forward to seeing the works completed in a few months’ time.”

The contractor for the village renewal works in Pomeroy is M.P. Coleman.

This project is part funded under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union.