'A life in local history' in Draperstown Library

JAMES Walshe, who lives near Coalisland, has a most enthralling story to tell regarding how he got interested in local history, local archaeology and in finding ancient sites.

He is also a tour guide, a story teller and owner of his own coach tour business. In addition to all this, James was joint author of “The Faire Field” dealing mainly with Mountjoy Fort, Coalisland Canal and the early potteries including the Coalisland china pottery.

This well known collector of local folklore has a major claim to fame in that he was the finder of the ancient Ballyclog Bell which is displayed in the Ulster Museum.

James’s illustrated talk – “A life in local history” – will be delivered to Ballinascreen Historical Society on Tuesday 4th February at 8pm.

The meeting will, as usual, be held in the room beside Draperstown Library and everyone will be welcome to attend.

This very entertaining evening will conclude with a very brief Annual General Meeting and then refreshments will be available.