Child cruelty case is 'a priority investigation'

A MOSSIDE couple accused of inflicting “hideous” injuries on their brain-damaged young child appeared by video link from custody yesterday (Monday).

Amanda Fulton, 31, appeared before North Antrim Magistrates, sitting in Coleraine, from Hydebank while her husband Christopher Fulton, 30, appeared from Maghaberry Prison.

The prosecutor told the court that medical notes and statements from the Royal Victoria Hospital were still outstanding and “being chased up regularly.”

She described the case as “a priority investigation” and asked for four weeks for “a full file update or the investigating officer to attend.”

The Fultons' lawyer said that since the hold-up was “entirely with the hospital” no issue was being taken with the delay “given the seriousness of the offences.” He added: “They have been granted bail – subject to an address.”

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare adjourned the case until February 24 for a full update.

The couple are jointly charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of child cruelty involving different children, and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

They were arrested after their child was taken to a GP and then transferred for emergency hospital treatment on November 7 last year.

