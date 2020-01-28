Hotel plans 'back on track'

HOTEL plans halted by a legal challenge from MLA Jim Allister have been resubmitted, the Chronicle can reveal this week.

Planning approval for the £20m Merrow Hotel and Spa, granted by Causeway Coast and Glens Council, was quashed last summer following a judicial review launched by the TUV leader and another resident of a nearby holiday home development.

This week however the developers lodged additional papers to allow redetermination of the original application.

Located close to the NW200 paddock, plans include 118 bedrooms, spa, 20m pool, gym, demonstration restaurant, a bar/bistro restaurant, cocktail bar, conference space, meeting rooms and nine chalets serviced by the hotel.

