Local teenagers held at knifepoint - court hears

AN Armoy man told two teenagers who came to his home he would “cut tiny bits” off their heads until they bled out, a court heard yesterday.

The alleged victims also told police Cathair McKendry, 21, of Carrowcrin Road, had taken a knife from the kitchen and a Stanley Knife and said: “This is the knife I use for torturing people; this is the knife I use for killing people.”

The claims were made at North Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Coleraine, during a bail application.

McKendry is accused of false imprisonment of the 19-year-old male and 18-year-old female, making threats to kill them, assault, theft of a mobile phone and possessing two knives with intent to commit theft and false imprisonment.

The charges relate to an alleged incident at the defendant's address on January 19 this year.

A police officer told the court how the male, who knows the defendant, and the female had called at McKendry's home.

The officer said they had told police the defendant was taking drugs and his mood changed before he produced the knives.

Before making threatening comments the defendant sharpened the knives against each other and held the tip of a knife against the female's head, it was alleged. No injury was caused. When the male tried to leave, the defendant pushed him onto a settee. He wasn't injured, the court heard.

The police officer said the male and female claimed that during the night McKendry continued to take drugs. After the female was put in a bedroom he allegedly tied the door with a rope but she had managed to escape barefoot. The alarm was raised at a neighbour's house at 6am.

During interview, McKendry denied the offences saying he had invited the alleged victims to his home where they had all taken drugs and they had been free to leave at any time.

The defendant denied holding a knife up to the woman, threatening anyone or making comments and he also denied securing the door with a rope.

The police officer said she had concerns about the credibility of the witnesses as they and McKendry had gone to a shop at one stage.

Despite having “substantial concerns” police were not yet in a position to say whether what was alleged had not happened.

A defence solicitor said CCTV footage “fundamentally undermines” the accounts given by the alleged victims. The lawyer added that CCTV showed the female smoking outside with a male.

