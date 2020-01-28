Paddy's 'friend'ship with Glens group earns her heroes award

CUSHENDALL woman Paddy Rea is celebrating a hole-in-one as she was shortlisted and won the Belfast Telegraph's Local Heroes Award 2020 for her work with the Friends Group at Cushendall Golf Club.

The awards, which were held last week, honoured Paddy for the work she does with a group of local young people who have learning difficulties.

The ladies committee of Cushendall Golf Club, Deirdre Kearney, Kathleen Mc Killop and Eveleen Mc Curry nominated Paddy for the award.

Paddy's love of golf stemmed from childhood – growing up in Ballymena she came on holiday with her parents to a caravan in Cushendall and enjoyed many a round. She finally moved to Cushendall 11 years ago and these days gets to indulge in her hobby a little more often!

Speaking to The Chronicle, Paddy explained how she enjoys working with the 'Friends Group' and how after funding was withdrawn, she found a solution for the tee time to carry on!

She explained: “The friends group has been running in the Glens area for some time now and is for young people with learning disabilities ranging from 12-30 years.

“I became involved with them at their local youth club, but then funding was withdrawn and the club came to a close.

“We had all been enjoying some indoor golf and learning their way around a club when it all had to come to a premature end which none of us were happy about.

“After a conversation with a sister of one of the group members I approached the golf club and asked about these young people joining our club and they were welcomed with open arms by all sections of the club.

“We meet up on a Tuesday evening from 5-7pm during the main golfing season. We have a laugh and plenty of fun with some golf thrown in for good measure.

“Our practice takes place on the putting green and also the practice ground and out on the course where we can be heard having a good giggle. We finish with a visit to the '19th' for juice.”

Paddy praised the Friends volunteers Roisin, Aine, Una and Eveleen, adding that others show up on occasion unannounced and they're always made welcome.

Paddy, who is employed by the Education Authority as a LSA in Castle Tower School in Ballymena, said she gets a lot out of working with the Friends group and said she is delighted with the award.

She added: “I’ve played golf for sometime, been a past member of Ballymena and Ballycastle golf clubs and I'm also a member of Galgorm Castle Golf Club at present.

“In Cushendall golf club I’ve served on ladies committee and held the position of Junior Convenor and Girls Convenor.

“ I am delighted to be a winner and hopefully we can use this opportunity to get more involved with the Friends group.”

A club spokesperson said: “Paddy is truely an inspiration not only to the Friends Group but to all of us here at Cushendall Golf Club.

“She is so deserving of this prestigious award which recognises her committment, time and effort promoting the game of golf and creating opportunities for everyone in our community to get involved in golf. Congratulations Paddy!”