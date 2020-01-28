LATEST: DVA issues new statement surrounding MOTs

The DVA is working to urgently contact all owners of taxis and four-year-old cars to book them for MOT tests in the coming days. Priority is being given to those with MOTs that have expired or expire today, so motorists can tax their vehicles.

Heavy goods vehicles and buses will continue to be processed, while opening hours will be extended to increase capacity to facilitate the prioritisation of four-year-old vehicles and taxis with imminent expiry dates.

Other car owners whose appointments have been cancelled by the DVA will be issued automatically with an MOT exemption certificate extending their MOT for four months. They can, therefore, continue to drive. Customers are advised to make their insurance company aware.

The DVA also wishes to advise that the exemption certificate will allow customers to tax their vehicles as normal. The exemption will be recorded in the DVA system and this work is being done urgently so it is on the system and owners can tax their vehicles. A hard copy exemption certificate will arrive by post in the coming days.