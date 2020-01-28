Rates boycott 'not ruled out' - ‘furious’ Ballymoney traders hold crisis meeting

BALLYMONEY traders have discussed a ‘rates boycott’ as a possible protest against any massive hike in rates that could result from the crisis point state of the finances of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Faced with the high likelihood of significant rates increases, compounded by the recent massive hike in NAV valuations, 'furious' traders met last Wednesday evening to discuss what was to be done.

Speaking on behalf of the members, President of the Chamber of Commerce Mrs Winifred Mellet said: “Ballymoney businesses have always obeyed the rules, but the strength of feeling is so strong and people so infuriated that the possibility of withholding rates in some sort of boycott was discussed.”

Invited speaker at the meeting in the FUSE community hub at the bottom of Main Street, was Chartered Surveyor Mr Richard McLaughlin, a specialist in commercial property and business rates.



*For full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.