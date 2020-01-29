Superb cheque presented

Almost 210 members, past members and friends of Kells and Connor YFC were joined by the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster President Zita McNaughter, in the Ross park Hotel, Kells.

After a lovely meal , Zita spoke to everyone about her theme for year ‘Celebrating 90 years of Challenge and Change’.

The club has taken this in their stride by completing a 600 mile cycle ride in 6 days which a was definitely a challenge for the members.

After Zita’s speech representatives from Friends of the Cancer Centre came forward to receive a cheque for a total of £5100.30.

This total includes the fundraising efforts from the 600 miles in 6 days, the clubs church service and the static bike ride members completed in McCool’s Supervalu, Kells.

The club would like to thank everyone for all their contributions to this fundraising as it is going to a great cause.

A special thanks to Mrs Jane Millar presenting a beautiful new trophy known as ‘Milson and Berry trophy for best member in floral art at club level’.

Libby Ellis was awarded this by Jane for her success in floral art.

On the night the club held a raffle and auction which were both very successful and will be of a great value to the club. Thanks to everyone who donated prizes for this. Everyone then danced the night away to music from The Untouchables.

The club would like to thank everyone for coming and hope everyone had an enjoyable night.

We would like to welcome everyone to our Community Table Quiz on Friday 31st January in Connor Church Halls, this will be followed by a light supper.

The club are also holding ‘A Night at the Races’ on Friday the 21st of February in Ballymena Rugby Club at Eaton Park.

We would like to invite all past members, friends and other clubs to this for an enjoyable night.

Our annual parents’ night will be held in April, we would encourage all past members to get involved as this will round up our 60th anniversary celebrations.

We would ask anyone interested to get in contact with any of our members to take part in the programme.

Please keep a close eye on social media for updates on the goings on in the club and future events.