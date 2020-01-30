My Top 10 - Artie McAuley's musical memories

THE next rambler on our new musical meander down memory lane is the inimitable Mr. Artie McAuley.

Artie (65) is happily retired.

A keen sportsman throughout his life he now is a committed bowler.

“I played ever sport under the sun before realising what I was missing in not taking up bowls earlier,” he says.

1.DISTANT DRUMS. (Jim Reeves) - My first real recollection of a song on my Granny Rock's record player.

2. ROSE GARDEN (Lynn Anderson) - I recall this song on my first trip to a dance with a girl (can't remember her name) 1970 Eaton Park.

3.THE LORD'S PRAYER (Mario Lanza) - One of my father Stewarties fav's.had to listen to it every night.actually my father was not a bad tenor.

4.BANG A GONG (T. Rex)- Quite a funny recollection of my typing teacher Bobby McQuillan walking into class and I was singing this song to my obviously very impressed fellow students with the plug of my new electric typewiter as a microphone.

By teh way I was once tomed at 78 werdz par minnuet.

5.THE PAIN OF LOVING YOU (Big Tom and The Mainliners) -Back in '73 me and my mate Trevor Cooke thumbed our way to The Marian Hall in Kilrea to hear Big Tom.

Well, it was actually because we had heard that it was the place to "click". We plucked up the courage (after a sip or two of Silver Crown wine) to ask a couple of girls for a dance at the end of the night .. not realising that the tune they were playing was the ‘Soldier’s Song.’ That's the honest truth.

6.ME AND YOU AND A DOG NAMED BOO (Lobo)- Me and Cookie sang this song in the Lug O The Tub, .Clough after winning SML O'Kane Cup.Willie O'Kane gave us a free night - .so the brandy was going down well.

It also brings back memories of being waiters in the Raglan Lounge for £2 per night!

7.DESPERADO (The Eagles)- Met my future wife Sandra at the Flamingo back in '73. Had our first dance to this song. Also Sandra bought me my first ever cup of coffee that night.

8.MAGGIE MAY(Rod Stewart)- Embarrassed Sandra by singing this song in "The Inn" lounge in '74 with the group PENDIL.Who remembers them?

My last 2 choices are my fav present day country artists.

9.BROKEN HALOS (Chris Stapleton) - In memory of all my dear friends who are no longer with us.

10.BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART(Luke Combs) - Speaks for itself. LOL.