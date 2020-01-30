PSNI investigate burglaries at new housing development

POLICE in Ballymena are appealing for information following the report of burglaries at three new build houses on the Sand Road on Wednesday, January 29.

It is believed that entry was gained to the building site sometime between 7.45pm on Tuesday and 7am on Wednesday morning.

Three properties were then entered with gas boilers, kitchen fittings and bathroom sanitary ware reported stolen.

A substantial amount of damage was also caused to all three houses.

Officers are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area or anyone offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact them in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 255 29/01/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.