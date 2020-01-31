Local woman bags €28,000 Winning Streak bonus

A Castlederg woman won a cool €28,000 when she appeared on the National Lottery TV game show ‘Winning Streak’ at the weekend.

Denise Moss, who is originally from Castlefin, was overjoyed with her cash win on the RTE One programme.

Denise insists she is not a lucky person in any way shape or form but that all changed when her husband, Martin roared the house down two Saturday evenings ago when he was watching Winning Streak, a Saturday night ritual in their home.

This was because his wife’s name had come out of the drum to appear on the following week’s show.

Denise couldn’t believe the news and as the celebrations kicked off she was still pinching herself.

Denise and Martin have been married for 24 years, with Denise, who grew up in Castlefin, moving to Tyrone to be with him.

The couple have three children aged from 22 to 16. Stephen, Louise and Marie all enjoyed their day out to Dublin to watch their mum win some cash on TV.

They were joined by Martin and two of Denise’s sisters Maureen and Annemarie as well as many of Martin’s relatives.

Denise’s dad, Danny, sister, Cathy and brothers Shane, Danny and Johnathon will were watching on from home in Donegal.

In her spare time Denise likes to relax by running and keeping fit. She is a member of Aghyaran Athletic Club in Tyrone where she meets with the club twice a week for training.

With her winnings from the show Denise wants to get some home improvements – beginning with a new kitchen!

The winning ticket was bought from XL Main Street, Lifford.

