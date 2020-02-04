Local mental health trust secures new support service

A LOCAL Mental Health Trust has secured a new service which will help provide support to people who are currently waiting for treatment on the National Health Service.

Statistics revealed last summer showed that waiting lists for mental health services in Northern Ireland are now 24 times greater than England and Wales combined.

And now, thanks to The Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust -which recently opened new premises on Long Commons in Coleraine – better support is available.

On Wednesday, Yasmin Geddis, who set up the Zachary Geddis Trust back in 2017 following the tragic death of her late brother Zachary, admitted that the new service will help provide instant support for clients who have been referred for counselling.

“The Trust has always aimed to provide that instant service for clients,” Yasmin Geddis told The Chronicle.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.