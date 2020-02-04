Major jobs boost on the way

by Peter Winter

Reporter:

by Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A COLERAINE engineering firm is preparing a major expansion that could lead to dozens of new jobs.

Maine Surface Finishing, based at Wattstown Road on the outskirts of the town, has secured a significant funding package from Invest NI, the Chronicle understands.

The company, which also operates plants in Ballymena and Garvagh, plays a role in the supply chain for growing sectors like aerospace, construction and renewable energy.

Nobody from the firm or Invest NI was prepared to comment on the expansion plans this week.

But, according to Proposal of Application Notice published by planners last week, it is preparing to submit proposals for a new 8000 sq metre “steelwork products” factory at its Coleraine base.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130