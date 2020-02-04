Constable 'could hardly walk' after attack

A POLICE constable “could hardly walk” after being attacked by a Limavady man at Causeway Hospital, a court heard yesterday (Monday).

And another officer who was also “supervising” Adam Richard Hogg, of Benevenagh Drive, had to be treated for blood contamination after 29-year-old Hogg lashed out.

Hogg appeared before North Antrim Magistrates, sitting in Coleraine, by video link from Maghaberry prison.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police officers in the execution of their duty, two charges of possessing cannabis and sending menacing messages via electronic communications to another man.

