Consumer Council hosting 'Have your say' event

SHOPPERS from the local area are set to get the chance to have their say on a range of issues that affect them as the Consumer Council's Consumer Parliament visits the borough for the first time.

The Parliament will take place in Coleraine Town Hall on Tuesday, February 11, from 10am to 12.30pm.

John French, Chief Executive of The Consumer Council, said: “Over the last four years our Consumer Parliaments have allowed us to hear from consumers about issues that affect them.

“Our research shows that only half of consumers in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area are aware of their consumer rights, and only around one-third (34%) of consumers in the area always have ‘rainy day’ savings.

"We welcome everyone to come along to our free event to have their say about issues that affect them, learn about their consumer rights, get tips for managing their household budget, and pick up some free resources to help them save money.”

The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

To register call 0800 121 6022 or visit www.consumercouncil.org.uk/cp2020.