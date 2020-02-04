Shared Education Partnership schools programme in Limavady hailed a success

Shared Education Partnership schools programme in Limavady hailed a success

PUPILS from Termoncanice Primary School and Drumachose Primary School in Limavady have been celebrating together, having successfully completed the ‘Shared Future, Shared Goals’ programme.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

limavady.news@northernconstitution.co.uk

PUPILS from Termoncanice Primary School and Drumachose Primary School in Limavady have been celebrating together, having successfully completed the ‘Shared Future, Shared Goals’ programme, led by the Education Authority (EA), funded by the Shared Education Signature Project.

Coaches from the Irish Football Association (IFA) and the Ulster Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), deliver the ‘Shared Future, Shared Goals’ programme which provides schools with a mix of physical activity, such as learning football skills, and classroom-based learning on topics including circulation, nutrition and mental health and wellbeing.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130