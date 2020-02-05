Ballymena Vis Art spread wings to Clotworthy

The Conservatory Gallery at Clotworthy House in Antrim are hosting an exhibition of art work by members of Ballymena Vis Art, until 23rd February.

This is the first time in 54 years that the club had exhibited outside Ballymena.

The celebration was opened on Tuesday evening by Chairperson Barbara Morrison who thanked all the members for contributing their work, Philip Magennis of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for agreeing to have our exhibition, for the tasteful way he placed our art work and for the provision of refreshments.

Special thanks to Maria Hunter, for her commitment to the club and for all her hard work in getting the exhibition successfully on its way.

Prizes were presented by our President Catherine Flood, Lesley Sharp and Jacque McNeill.

Presidents Choice was won by Noel Williams for his painting “Tow Path”.

He was presented with Art Materials by Catherine.

Lesley of lesley@fairflowframes.co.uk chose the work of Ursula Meehan “Antrim Marina” and presented her with a voucher for framing her work.

Jacque McNeill then presented a beautiful ceramic bowl to Bevin Boyd for his work “Autumn on the River”.

The exhibition is open until Sunday 23rd February. Come along to Clotworthy House, have a lovely walk and a cuppa in the Conservatory Gallery while you view the work of local artists.

Vis Art meets each Wednesday from 1000 until 1230 in the Golf Club, Raceview Road, Ballymena. For further information visit www.ballymenavisart.com.