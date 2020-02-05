BB 75th anniversary plans

THE 1st Connor company of the Boys’ Brigade is calling on all former members and officers to join them in celebration of their 75th anniversary.

A weekend of special events is being planned. On Friday, March 27, 2020, the annual Display will take place, and it is hoped that a drill squad of `Old Boys’ can be formed. On Saturday March, 28 2020, a special dinner for all former members and officers will be held in the hall at Connor Presbyterian Church, at which stories and memories from the past will be shared.

On the evening of Sunday, March 29, 2020, a parade and service of thanksgiving will be held.

To make plans for these events, a short meeting will be held on Monday 10th February at 7.30 pm in the hall at Connor Presbyterian Church.

All former members and officers are encouraged to attend this meeting.

The present Captain of the company, David Murdoch, said: “Over the last 75 years, hundreds of boys have passed through the ranks of 1st Connor BB, and our anniversary celebrations will offer a unique opportunity to reflect on the company’s history and vision for the future.

“We are excited to catch up with many faces from the past, and we would like all former members and officers to be a part of the special weekend”.

Also, on the anniversary weekend a special book will go on sale, detailing the history of the company through reminiscences of former members and a vast collection of photographs from the 1950s through to the present day.

If you would like any further information, please email info@1stconnorbb.com.