Family Fun Day raises £1,371.92 for Australian wildfire aid

LOCAL women Emma Taggart and Debbie Adams raised an amazing £1,371.92 in aid of the devastating bush fires in Australia.

The money was raised as part of a recent Family Fun Day at The Sports Hut in Cullybackey.

The money was divided evenly between Wires Wildlife Australia and Red Cross Australia.

Emma told the Ballymena Guardian: "My brother in law is from Australia and his family still live there along the Gold Coast.

"The pictures and videos across social media moved something inside me to stand up and help in any way I could.

"I have a young family and I just couldn’t bear the thought of something happening like that to our country.

"Even though I live thousands of miles away, the impact we are having on the earth is very scary.

"The lives and habitat that has been destroyed is just absolutely devastating for both Australia and the rest of the world.

"The images of families seeking shelter on the beach to escape the fires is almost haunting.

“The animals that have been wiped out is horrific".

Emma hoped the donation would help Australian efforts to battle the fires.

She said the Fun Day was a fantastic way to bring the local community together and thanked everyone who attended or helped out in any way.