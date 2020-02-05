Aurora shortlisted for Pramerica Spirit of Community award

BALLYCASTLE teenager Aurora Riddiough has been chosen by Pramerica Spirit of Community as an exceptional young person who has worked to make an impact on her local community.

Aurora is a fifth-year student at Ballycastle High School and dresses up as famous characters visiting sick children as well as attending larger events and local fundraisers. After meeting two amazing young children, Noah (who sadly passed away last year) and his sister Gracie Coates, who both had a terminal illness called Vanishing White Matter, Aurora wanted to dedicate her time to raise money to further fund research and in some small way try to make a difference.

The top 20 local students were revealed as Pramerica announced its top 20 finalists for the 2020 Spirit of Community Awards, the only all-Ireland youth initiative of its kind that rewards post-primary students for their exemplary acts of volunteerism.

Passionate about a range of topics including homelessness, mental health, disabled rights, climate change, animal cruelty plus many more, the 20 finalists will gather for this year’s awards which will take place at Titanic, Belfast on Tuesday March 31.