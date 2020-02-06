No time for Cold Feet in local GAA clubs as James Nesbitt films in area

TWO local gaelic clubs were graced with the presence of Northern Irish actor, James Nesbitt recently as their clubhouses were used for the film crew of BBC crime drama, Bloodlands.

Both Bryansford and Kilcoo GACs housed the camera and on-set equipment, vehicles and even became the bases for hair and make-up for the cast.

The newly-formed BBC drama comes from Jed Murcurio’s and Hat Trick Productions, also the creators of popular programme, Line of Duty.

Bloodlands stars James Nesbitt who plays PSNI detective Tom Brannick.

The programme also stars Irish actress Charlene McKenna who appeared in the BBC series Ripper Street as well as Belfast actor, Ian McElhinney.

A committee member from Bryansford Gaelic Club told The Outlook that the production team and crew were using the club facilities last Tuesday (28 January) and Wednesday nights to store equipment and vehicles and use the indoor facilities for cast members to shower in and get hair and make-up done before filming on set.

Bloodlands will also star Irish actress Charlene McKenna and well-known Belfast actor, Ian McElhinney

The committee member is responsible for locking up the gates at Bryansford Club on the Castlewellan Road, Newcastle.

They said that they had seen James Nesbitt getting his make-up removed on one of the evenings.

“I was talking to one of the security men when I was locking up on one of the nights and he was telling me that they had been filming in the Enniskeen Hotel on the Bryansford Road, Newcastle.

“I was then walking round the outside of the club building and looked in and could see James Nesbitt getting his make-up removed.”

It is understood that scenes were also filmed in the Mourne Mountains.

Kilcoo Assistant Secretary, Roger Morgan said that although he didn’t manage to spot any celebrities, the club was happy to let out their facilities to the team.

“The producers got in touch with our public relations officer asking if they could store some equipment for recording and vehicles in the club grounds.

“We were more than happy to offer our building,” Roger said.

Later last week it appeared that the filming crew had travelled north to Ballycastle to continue filming scenes for the hit series.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council received an application from the production company to have a road in Ballycastle partially closed on 30 and 31 January to film scenes in which Nesbitt rescues a police officer after he is set alight when his car goes up in flames.

There isn’t an date yet for when the show will be released, but it is likely to be hitting our screens in the summer or early autumn of 2020.