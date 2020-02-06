Resurfacing work in Bushmills to be completed next Wednesday

WORK on resurfacing in Bushmills from the Diamond out towards Causeway Road commenced yesterday, with DUP Cllr John McAuley having just received an update from DFI Roads.

Cllr McAuley said: “Following numerous requests over the past few months, DFI Roads have provided me with the following response regards the Bushmills Main Street Road Surface.

“Work on this scheme commenced yesterday ( Wednesday February 6) and is currently programmed to be completed by Thursday February 13 weather permitting.

“The scheme extends from the Diamond towards Causeway Road and extends for approximately 1.2km.

“I will provide further updates on the various roads issues raised to myself as I get them.”