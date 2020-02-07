Ballygawley Road reopens

Council DUP grouping release statement on rates setting process
THE BALLYGAWLEY Road was reopened on Thursday night after Police found "nothing untoward" during searches.
Speaking about the incident, Inspector Johnstone said: “At around 1:20pm, the driver of a black BMW car was spoken to by police.
"The smell of cannabis was detected and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A & Class B controlled drugs and resisting police.
"Upon a further search of the vehicle, a suspicious object was discovered in the boot of the car.
“ATO were tasked to the scene and a section of the Ballygawley Road was closed as the object was examined.
“The object was declared nothing untoward and the road has now re-opened.
“The man remains in police custody assisting with their enquiries.”