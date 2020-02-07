Storm Ciara could impact on council services

IN anticipation of Storm Ciara this weekend, Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised that its public parks and open spaces and play parks may be closed as a precautionary measure.

The public are asked to avoid these areas during periods of high winds.

A spokesperson said: "The public are asked to note that the weather conditions could also have an impact on some council services over the weekend and are urged to stay safe by taking the necessary precautions to secure their properties ahead of the Storm Ciara Met Office weather warning that has been issued for the region.

"Users of council sport’s pitch facilities, recycling centres and cemeteries are also urged to err on the side of caution and to take note of the weather advisory information and follow the instructions of council staff onsite.

"Members of the public who avail of a Monday refuse collection service are asked to leave bins at safe collection points and where possible to leave out as close to the expected collection time rather than the night before.

"Council officials will be monitoring the situation with their multi-agency partners throughout the duration of the alert to assess the situation and the council is also engaging with community organisations in relation to initiating their community resilience plans where necessary."

Members of the public seeking updated information and emergency contact details are urged to use the NI Direct website atwww.nidirectni.gov.uk.

Road users are being advised to regularly check the Traffic Watch NI in relation to road closures and not to make any unnecessary journeys. - www.trafficwatchni.com

Council will continue to monitor and review its services and will provide regular updates on its website, Facebook and Twitter platforms.