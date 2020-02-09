Storm Ciara wreaks havoc

Storm Ciara has caused havoc in Omagh and the surrounding area, with heavy rain and strong winds closing several roads.

Motorists have been urged to remove their vehicle from the Crevenagh Road Park and Share in the town as rain water continues to rise.

Police have advised not to travel unless it is "absolutely necessary". The Drumlegagh Road and Gortnagarn Road, Knockmoyle have been closed.

"There is extreme flooding on our main mains, and not just the country roads," a PSNI spokesperson said.

If you have to travel, police warn to keep speed low, keep a sensible distance between your vehicle and others - and be prepared for flooding.

"If you are leaving the house make sure your car is in good condition with adequate tread for tyres, working lights and windscreen wipers."

On Sunday morning, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service pumped water at Hunters Crescent, while the river at Beltany has burst its bank.

Emergency numbers

Emergency services - 999 or 112

Flooding Incident Line - 0300 2000 100

NI Electricity Networks - 03457 643 643

NI Gas Emergency Service - 0800 002 001

NI Water - 03457 440 088

Housing Executive - 03448 920 901

Report a blocked road - 0300 200 7891